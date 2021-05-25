Namibia: Angolan Officer Allegedly Fatally Shoots Pupil

24 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 21-year-old pupil from Shaanika Nashilongo was allegedly shot dead by an Angolan police officer early on Sunday morning.

According to Omusati regional commander commisioner Titus Shikongo, the incident happened at Otilindi in Angola.

Shikongo said preliminary information suggests the pupil, who has been identified as Johannes Shatipamba Nangolo, went to Angola to visit his grandmother last week.

"On Saturday, he and his siblings held a party at his brother's shebeen at Otilindi. At around 22h00, an Angolan police officer stationed at the Okapalelona border post, reportedly entered the shebeen and demanded that it be closed," Shikongo said.

This allegedly prompted an argument with fellow Angolan police officers at the Otilindi post.

The involved Angolan officer then reportedly went to their camp, collected a firearm, and further demanded that the shebeen be closed.

The shebeen owner closed the shebeen and lent his vehicle to Nangolo to take some elderly women home.

As they were about to drive off, two Angolan officers allegedly demanded that Nangolo should not drive.

"The vehicle occupants, including the driver, allegedly disembarked from the vehicle, and one Angolan police officer walked towards the driver, shot him through the head, and left the scene," Shikongo said.

Nangolo sustained critical head injuries and was taken to the Outapi District Hospital.

He was further transferred to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, where he died.

Shikongo said the matter is being investigated by the Angolan authorities.

Nangolo's family has been informed of his death.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.