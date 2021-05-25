Angola: Eight Angolan Fishermen Held in Gabon

Cabinda — Eight Angolan fishermen are in Gabonese maritime and migratory authorities' custody since Tuesday last week, after they entered the territorial waters of that country without authorisation.

The information was released Saturday by the northern Cabinda province's Fishermen Association (APC) in a note.

According to the APC note, the fishermen were working somewhere on the Angolan coast between Cabinda and Soyo, when a failure in their boat sent the vessel adrift into Gabon's territorial waters.

The head of Cabinda maritime authority, Fernando Massiala, told ANGOP the fishermen will remain held until it is established whether there was a boat failure or a deliberate violation, which requires the intervention of the Angolan diplomatic and consular authorities in Gabon.

He said the fisherman are in good health condition and that the Angolan diplomatic authorities and consular have been notified about the incident and will intervene to get the release of the fishermen.

Earlier in January this year, four Angolan fishermen landed in a similar incident that cast their boat adrift for three months, before they were rescued by São Tomese authorities. Two of them died in the process.

