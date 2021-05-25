Namibia: Officers Detained Over Assault of Inmates

Seven police officers have been arrested in connection with the reported assault on prisoners at police holding cells in Tsumeb.

Namibia police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said the officers who are being detained at the Oshivelo police station in the Oshikoto region are set to appear in the Tsumeb magistrate's court on Monday, 24 May 2021.

This follows an incident that happened on Monday where police officers accused inmates of smuggling dagga, whiskey and a cellphone into one of the cells.

When police officers detected the smuggled items during a search, an altercation broke out between police and the inmates with one of the inmates attempting an escape after allegedly over powering police officers.

Video footages of injured inmates alleging police assault and demanding justice started circulating on social media.

Two of the inmates have since opened criminal cases against the police officers over the assault.