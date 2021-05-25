Namibia: Missing Spencer's Mom Keeps Hoping

RELATIVES, friends and sympathisers marched to the Keetmanshoop Police Station on Thursday in support of the search for Spencer Mandela Nakale, the four-year-old boy who went missing at Lüderitz in the //Kharas region in December.

Five months have passed without any trace of the boy since he went missing at Area 7 three days after Christmas.

Julia Ndafyaalako, Spencer's mother, says she last saw her son on 27 December when his father told her the boy had asked for permission to go with his aunt to play with his cousins and friend.

The boy left without saying goodbye to her as she was preparing supper, she says.

Ndafyaalako says she was expecting him to come home the next morning, but his aunt came alone, reporting that Spencer was missing.

"My aunt said she got a call from home while at work that the children could not find Spencer. They were playing, and Spencer was nowhere to be found. Since then I have prayed every day to hear something about my son," the 27-year-old mom says.

Marching to the police station under the banner #BringSpencerHome, the Missing Persons Unit, a civil society organisation and its supporters, demanded an update on the progress made in Spencer's case.

Assistant advocacy officer for the Missing Persons Unit Sylvia Mwaalwa in a petition handed over to //Kharas police commander David Indongo says there has been no feedback from the police.

Mwaalwa says Ndafyaalako and Spencer's family have been traumatised for months, which is why the organisation has decided to launch countrywide demonstrations to mobilise the community to come forward with information.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The issue of missing persons in this country is a difficult one. Even the NBC TV programme where pictures of missing persons were shown has been stopped, making it more difficult to trace them. Families are struggling, and it is difficult to find out what happened to their loved ones. We deal with cases where a person has been missing for 10 years. What do you do as a family? People go on, but their wounds never heal," Mwaalwa says.

Indongo says the police has offered a reward of N$50 000 to any person who comes forward with information on Spencer's whereabouts, but only one person has come forward thus far.

He says the mother of the missing boy was contacted on Facebook by a South African woman from Mpumalanga, in the Limpopo province, who claimed to have seen the boy roaming the streets of Limpopo.

She claimed Spencer was taken to a police station by people who are known to her.

Indongo says his office called the Limpopo Provincial Commissioner and the Namibian Police's attaché to follow up on the information.

The office of inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga engaged his counterpart in South Africa to sanction an investigation in the neighbouring country, he says.

"After investigations were launched and we started engaging the woman online, she completely changed her tune. When it was time to meet with police officers she started telling us she knows nothing and is even leaving the country for Lesotho. We deduced she was enticed by the reward and played with the mother mentally," Indongo said.