Liberia: Runaway Child Rescued in Nimba - Says He Was Running From Grandma to Walk to Mother in Monrovia

25 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Paye-Layleh

Monrovia — A 14-year-old boy called "Success", who was seen travelling on foot to find his mother in Monrovia, has been rescued and handed over to the civil authorities in the township of Kpain in Lao Chiefdom, Meinpea-Mah District, Nimba County.

Wearing a campaign t-shirt of newly-elected Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung and his backer Senator Prince Johnson, the child had travelled from Sanniquellie and gone past the commercial city of Ganta when a curious lady came across him and took him to Kpain where he is currently in the care of the town chief and officials.

The boy told this contributor he had run away from bad treatment at the hands of his grandmother with whom he was living in Sanniquelle and was heading to Monrovia by all means to get to see his mother, Madaline, whose location he did not quite know.

He said both his father and mother are from the town of Karnplay, toward the border with Ivory Coast, but right now his mother lives in Monrovia.

"My grandma was not treating me good, so I was going to Monrovia to my born-mother, I stopped seeing my mother ever since, I can't remember the year" the fifth grader explained.

He has added to the family of the town chief for the more than two weeks he's been there.

