Liberia: Bishop Kortu K. Brown Intensifies Calls for the Establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), through its President Bishop Kortu K. Brown, has disclosed that the entrenched "chapter of impunity" in Liberia can only come to an end through the establishment of a court to guarantee the prosecution of those accused of committing atrocities, war and economic crimes in the country.

Bishop Brown stated that all national stakeholders, including members of the National Legislature should take "decisive" actions to ensure that perpetrators of war crimes and public officials who got rich overnight are made to exonerate themselves in a court of competent jurisdiction.

He emphasized that the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) signals the need for the consolidation of the rule of law, justice, accountability, promotion of good governance and sustaining lasting peace and stability in Liberia.

He made these comments in an interview with Reporters at his residence in Brewerville, outside Monrovia on Monday, May 24.

Bishop Brown added that for these good attributes of democracy to flourish to another level in Liberia, the country and its national stakeholders should not "brush aside" the establishment of the WECC.

He stated that Liberians have given trust and confidence to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government of President George Manneh Weah to better their lives, maintain the peace and help move the country forward, and as such, the citizens' proposal intended to bring to an end the culture of impunity should not be downplayed.

He said the popular proposal from citizens calling for the establishment of the court will be a help to everyone, including the accused, accusers and ensure that the "chapter of impunity" which continue to haunt the country and citizens for nearly 20 years is closed.

"There is a chapter of impunity that we have not addressed since the civil war. We have not done our homework and we are still being haunted for not being able to address the chapter of impunity. There is a need for us to address the chapter of impunity in our country. The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) believes that impunity should be addressed in Liberia. 'Majority of Liberians believe that the way to do it is through the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC)".

Stakeholders' consultation

Bishop Brown further stressed the need for a national stakeholder consultation to be held to unearth ways forward for the establishment of the court.

"We have to bring to closure the civil war and when we do not address this chapter of impunity, it's difficult for us to bring a closure to the civil crisis. That's where we are and that's what all this wrangling is about. This is haunting us; anywhere you go around the world now people will ask you able the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court. Liberia should not fail now; Liberia should engage, consult and promote a stakeholder consultative on the way forward".

He expressed disappointment over why Liberia-which suffered from years of civil conflicts-cannot close a chapter on the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court and forge ahead.

"The Weah led-government should be able to encourage serious stakeholders' dialogue on this issue so that we can be able to consummate. Let's stop beating around the bush and going around this issue because after nearly 20 years, this issue is still haunting us, and we should not run away from it".

Bishop Brown observed that calls for the establishment of the court in recent times are on the increase, because of the high level of violence in various communities across Liberia as the perpetrators continue to walk with impunity.

This, he maintained, is not a good representation of Liberia and its people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'Slow and dribbling'

Bishop Brown further attributed the prolong delay in the establishment of the WECC in Liberia to the entrenched slow to act syndrome that has engulfed the nation.

He observed that the formation of the court in Liberia has not been prioritized over the years by the relevant state actors.

"Liberians like to dribble. We are slow and we don't prioritize; you do not have a common objective. If you want to see this country move forward, then you have to take actions that will help it move forward and put the country first in everything that we do".

He noted that the establishment of the court in the post-conflict nation is overdue, and as such, the need for such to be done will continue to haunt Liberia and its citizens in the future if concrete actions are not taken now.