Liberia: Bong County Supt. Esther Walker in Another Bout of Recording Angering the Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change

Gbarnga — Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker could be dismissed for stating that the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lost the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial elections because the party threatened to dismiss local officials in the county if they didn't support the party's candidate.

"One of the main things that led to our defeat in the December 8 Special Senatorial elections was that the party hunted political opponents in the county. You had one man in the county who threatened to dismiss local officials if they didn't support the ruling party's candidate. If that doesn't stop it would be difficult for us to win Bong County in the 2023 presidential elections", Superintendent Walker said.

"You can't be a ruling party and be threatening people to vote for your party. That is not democracy, " she said.

Superintendent Walker said she advised local officials to ignore the threats from the party and vote the candidate they felt meant well for the county, and not party. "I told them to vote their choice and not to be moved by all the dismissal threats," said Superintendent Walker.

Superintendent Walker made the statement in the presence of Bong County Senator Prince Moye (Unity Party, Collaborating Political Parties) at a program in Kokoyah Statutory District. At the program, Superintendent Walker's statement was greeted with applause from the audience and Senator Moye, who appreciated her "for being farsighted" during last year's senatorial elections.

While the superintendent is being lauded by Senator Moye, few top officials of the party are said to be at odds with Walker over her statement.

Rep. Marvin Cole, a CDC lawmaker in Bong County is among top officials of the party who are said to be fronting for Superintendent Walker's dismissal.

He branded the superintendent, National Chairlady of the CDC, as a "spy" within the party being used by the opposition.