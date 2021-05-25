Liberia: Leaked Letter From Judicial Inquiry Committee Vindicates Commercial Court Judge Eva Mappy in MOTC Case

Monrovia — A leaked letter seen by this paper has put a new twist to the protracted saga involving Mr. Amos T.K Brosius and Judge Eva Mappy Morgan, Chief Judge of the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

The letter, which authentication has been duly established, was written by Associate Justice Yusuf D. Kaba, who is also chair of the Judiciary Inquiry Commission.

Addressed to Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, the letter informs the Chief Justice about the outcome of the Judiciary Inquiry Committee's investigation into the complaint filed by Mr. Brosius.

The May 10, 2021 letter also disclosed that the Judiciary Inquiry Commission investigated Mr. Brosius' complaint and "did not find that Judge Eva Mappy Morgan directly or indirectly withdrew funds from any account that was the subject of the litigation before her".

Outlining the three major points that summarize the outcome of the committee's report, Justice Kaba's letter infers that the committee after the investigation has "advised" that Mr. Brosius takes "advantage of the law" if he feels aggrieved but his allegations against Judge Mappy is a "private wrong" and not an ethical breach as being wrongly peddled in the media.

Point three of the letter to the Chief Justice reads: "The commission in its finding advised that should a party stand aggrieved by the action or inaction of the judge in the handling of the matter , that party may take advantage of the law. This being a private wrong , the same cannot be considered an ethical breach".

"The Commission therefore asks that I abreast your honor of the above and advise that Mr. Brosius be so informed and advised," the letter concludes

However, the letter states that the investigation found Judge Mappy Morgan's action of granting an ex parte order based upon the request of one of the parties without notice to the other party as a "violation of canon 23 of the judicial canons" governing judges in Liberia.

This finding is a subject of disagreement as the Judge continues to assert that all parties including Amos Brosius counsels were present in the meeting and aware of the decision to do so.

The letter, according to several legal experts who have been speaking on condition of anonymity, now clarifies misinformation in the public that the chief judge of the commercial court was found guilty of illegally transferring funds against the interest of Mr. Brosius.