Liberia: Women of Distinction-Several Liberian Women Honored for Contributions to Society

Monrovia — In a male dominated society where men play lead role in nearly all sectors of the society, a few women have distinguished themselves and are making very meaningful contributions to the Liberian society in their respective areas.

Even though there are laws providing for equal participation of women in senior positions both in public and private sectors but the reality is somewhat different as men continue to dominate the society.

Irrespective of the male dominance of the Liberian society, the work of few women has not gone unnoticed as the MacDella Cooper Foundation has honored several impactful women in Liberia.

Held under theme "Women of Impact in Liberia", the honoring program saw the recognition of former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, Mrs. Joyce Queeglay- Pajibo, Executive Director of the Serving Humanity for Empowerment and Development (SHED), amongst others.

Our reporter who attended the ceremony said at the colorful program held at the Mamba Point Hotel in Monrovia, the women were applauded and honored for their valuable services in various spheres of Liberia.

Cllr. Scott served as Chief Justice of Liberia for many years and since she left the job, she has been in the vanguard serving as legal counsel for women including political candidates.

Recently, she was one of the lead lawyers for Madam Edith Gongloe Weh who filed protest against the results of the senatorial election results in Nimba County.

Vice President Taylor also continues to work with women and girls through multiple empowerment programs across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of the honorees, the Executive Director of SHED, Mrs. Joyce Queeglay- Pajibo entity with support from the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development or BMZ and welthungerhilfe is working in the areas of human rights, food security and livelihood for rural communities.

In a brief statement the SHED Executive said she dedicates the award to the vibrant team of SHED, indicating that she is only the proxy for the award as the ward belongs to the SHED team whose she said have used their time for the building of the institution.

The honoree encouraged SHED staff to continue the good work until the impact of the organization work is felt across the country.

SHED runs projects in Margibi, Bong and Nimba counties providing services such as protection for the human rights of pretrial detainees and inmates at the prisons in these counties. The project also provides pro bono legal representations through a team of lawyers for pretrial detainees who do not have access to lawyers and being are kept in prolonged pretrial detention.

Mrs. Queeglay- Pajibo and SHED work in providing drugs and other medical supplies for use by inmates and sanitary pads for female inmates who are unable to get these needed items while in prisons.

Also in rural Montserrado County, SHED is engaged in poultry production which is serving as source of livelihood for rural women who not have access to sources of income. The rural women are being trained in poultry production and provided chickens to run their own poultry and generate income for their livelihood.

SHED also runs agriculture project producing corn in parts of Margibi County, providing jobs for several rural Liberians.