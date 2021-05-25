Liberia's Gwen Myers Appointed Chairperson, Youth Empowerment @g100 Eminent & Empowered Club of Top 100 Women Leaders

Monrovia — The Founder & Executive Director of Messengers of Peace-Liberia Inc, (MOP-Liberia), Gwendolyn Myers, has been appointed as Global Chairperson for Youth Empowerment for the High-powered G100 of Eminent and Empowered Club of top 100 Women Leaders in the world with a vision for the future.

Her appointment provides a broader path for all young people; especially women to dream, grow, aspire and lead. It is a program that arms women with strength and keep them secure.

"We have more in common than not. The pathway for inclusivity and empowerment of youth provides the opportunity for connecting, practical collaboration, and sustaining change tangibly," Miss. Myers emphasized.

G100 is under the auspices of the sisterhood platform, All Ladies League (ALL) that already has 1000+ such chapters/circles of sisterhood worldwide, and a collective strength of 250,000 women connected across all platforms that also include, the global conference platform, Women Economic Forum (WEF); the e-Commerce platform, SHEconomy; and the policies platform, Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WICCI).

G100 comprises a league of luminaries of eminence and excellence including Nobel Laureates, former Heads of States, Ministers, Businesswomen, Philanthropists, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Corporate and Community Leaders - a powerful Group of women leaders and achievers from all walks of life who wish to give back and move us all forward as architects of the future.

She continued: "It has always been my passion to advocate for peace, gender equality, and prosperity of women and this unique opportunity to share platform, sisterhood and be mentored by Dr. Harbeen Arora, Founder of the inclusive platforms of ALL, WEF, SHEconomy, WICCI and G100, H.E. Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, Former President of Ecuador, H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, H.E Violeta Bulc, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia, and EU Commissioner for Transport, Bodil Valero, former Member, Swedish Parliament, and European Parliament from 2014 until 2019 would provide the oxygen required to fuel a better globe for young women."

The Messenger of Peace-Liberia Executive Director quoting (Psalm 73:24) noted: "You guide me with your counsel, leading me to a glorious destiny."

Welcoming the young Liberian Peace Advocate, Dr. Harbeen Arora, Founder, G100 ALL Ladies League (ALL) |Women Economic Forum (WEF), WICCI, Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SHEconomy and BIOAYURVEDA said they were excited to have Miss. Myers as the new Chairperson of the forum.

She continued: "We are delighted to have with us at the eminent G100, the vision and leadership of a young accomplished leader Gwendolyn Myers who inspires us all with her vision and commitment to peace, parity and progress for all."