Namibia: Kuiseb Vendors Tired of Broken Toilets

Small business owners at the Kuisebmond market at Walvis Bay are complaining about the unhygienic conditions they face daily.

The group's chairperson, Thomas Kalunde said the mall only has one toilet catering for more than 100 men and women.

He said they have complained about the toilet's condition since February as there is a lingering foul smell coming from the toilet.

"We had two toilets, but the unhygienic situation forced us to complain to the municipality. Instead of fixing the problem, they closed the women's toilet with promises that they were working on it. They said women must use the toilets at the Ekutu market, which is far. Men and women are now sharing the same toilet. Some people are urinating near the dustbins creating a very bad smell," he said.

Kalunde said in addition, a group of vendors that sells second hand items in front of the stalls are also using the same toilet, as well as people from the Kuisebmond old compound.

He said the problem was worsened by the closure of the Ekutu vending area last year, as people are now making their traditional drinks inside the old compound.

"These people need water to make drinks, and they fetch it from this toilet for free. It means the water bills are high and the vendors from the stalls have to pay for it.

We are not closing the toilet, because we understand that they also need to survive. We need a change. I came here in 2012 but the toilet situation is still the same," he said.

He said they share a WhatsApp group with municipal officials, but they are always ignored when they mention the problem.

The municipality's communications officer Cathy Sheya said they are aware of the situation and have taken appropriate measures to ensure the proper functioning of the toilets at market mall as soon as possible.

"The toilet in question is in fact a block consisting of four toilet stalls and six hand-washing basins meant to be used by men. The female block is closed as it is still undergoing repairs but it will be ready for public use before the end of the month.

"We have been alerted of the high number of people using this facility as it includes tenants, their customers and additionally people who are staying at the Old Compound nearby.

A contractor is responsible to clean these facilities and the surrounding area three times a day from Mondays to Fridays," she said.

However, she said the municipality has noticed that the community has vandalised the facility.

"Recently there was flooding after one of the pipes under a hand washing basin was removed to create an access to point to collect water in drums for personal use. We plead with the community to stop such acts as it goes against the efforts to maintain a hygienic environment for all.

"Secondly, the management of the facility is under the cleaning contractor, assisted by the committee members of the market. We are looking into actions to strengthen the security measures at the facilities to ensure that vandalism and abuse of facilities stops," said Sheya

She said that maintenance teams are on call to repair any breakages reported at all municipal offices.