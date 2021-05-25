Kenya: Embarambamba Defends His Viral Video, Says It Is Illustrative

Nairobi — Sensational Kisii music star Ebarambamba has defended his viral video that has been condemned on social media as depicting immorality.

Embarambamba, whose real name is Christopher Nyangwara Mosioma, said the viral of him dancing wild on a woman in a club was just illustrative.

"I have been villified by Kenyans, they have insulted me, my fans are mad at me and others are saying I am now a devil and that I am not saved," he said in a recorded video released on Tuesday morning, "before you comment on the video, look at the statement in the song."

He released the explanation hours after Ezekiel Mutua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), warned him of consequences.

Embarambamba. . .that's gross

You have crossed the line!- Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) May 24, 2021

In the 18-seconds video, Embarambamba is seen dancing to his music wild on a woman in his latest stunt at what is said to be a club in Kisii.

The musician has become popular lately due to his dancing antics in remote Kisii villages.