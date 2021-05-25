Namibia: Police Officer Nabbed for Drunken Driving

A Police officer from Mariental in the Hardap region was arrested on Saturday at Keetmanshoop for drunken driving.

Acting //Kharas regional crime investigations coordinator chief inspector Douglas Hanse confirmed that the officer was stopped at a random traffic stop on the B1 road near the Keetmanshoop state hospital.

The suspect was transporting other police officers who attended a workshop at Keetmanshoop during the week back to Mariental in a police minibus.

Hanse said the suspect exceeded the alcohol limit at 0.8 mg per litre.

"He was arrested and detained for four hours to sober up and was then charged and released on N$2000 bail," said Hanse.

He will appear in the Keetmanshoop magistrate's court on Monday.