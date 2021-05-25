South Africa: Preamble to Our Constitution Is Not a Rotten Foundation - True Healing Requires Justice

opinion

In continuing to analyse a podcast conversation titled Futures of the Constitution, presented by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and Tshepo Madlingozi, I want to focus on their analysis of the following line in the Preamble to the South African Constitution, which they take strong issue with: "We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic so as to heal the divisions of the past."

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

According to the speakers, in resolving the injustices of our past, the Preamble mistakenly looks to healing rather than redistributive justice.

I understand our collective fatigue with healing as we have unfortunately come to associate it with a docile people and define it as one-sided forgiveness by black people, with no true atonement and recompense by white people for their crimes. Seen in the shadow of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) then yes, healing should today be greeted with suspicion. However, the Preamble was drafted and adopted before the conclusion of the TRC, which was expected to be reparative. If we were writing the Preamble today knowing what we now know, I would understand their scorn for the words chosen....