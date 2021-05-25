Tanzania: Good News for Tanzania Pulses With Predictable Future

On 15th May 2021, the Government of India through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a rather impressive notification that revised its long time restrictive import policy of pulses by allowing pigeon peas and green gram to freely enter its borders at least by the end of this year.

It should be recalled that starting 5th August 2017, India, following its advancement in the local production of the above-mentioned pulses, began restricting its quantities allowed to get in the country's shores, a step that dealt a huge blow to the rest of the pulses producing world which for a long time regarded India is their eternal market for dried legumes.

The significance of this development comes from the truth that no longer needs further explanation, that India is a shaker and mover of the world's pulses industry as it controls more than 85 per cent of its global trade.

Another poignant issue comes from reality on the ground that Pigeon peas are still the heartbeat crop to more than half a million Tanzanian farmers and employs a countless number of women and youth in the supply chain; from transporters to those who work in factories dedicated to processing the crop before exporting.

It should be noted that, during the pandemic year of 2020, according to statistics relayed by the United Nations' International Trade Center (ITC), Tanzania was second to none as it led the world in the exportation of pigeon peas after selling more than 130,000 metric tonnes of the pulse, bringing in about 83 million US dollars in the country.

The above performance was the best in nearly four years, since 2016, when exporting to continental India was smoother and predictable than now. But, it should be taken into account that this took place when the mighty COVID-19 scourge started to mercilessly hit the world, hindering so many countries from engaging in their usual business. Tanzania's decision to shun the lockdown approach and instead decided to unilaterally leave an economy open - a move that made it a laughingstock of the world - was undoubtedly a game-changer and so proving wrong the naysayers.

Additionally, this happened in the year which India's window for importation was one month only, as opposed to other continental competitors like Mozambique which enjoyed relatively friendly access thanks to the protective bilateral agreement entered between the two countries. More could be exported had our partner country put in place a more friendly importation measure.

Nonetheless, as we celebrate this feat we need to assume a more sober mind and see if this should be left to be our only way of operations.

The current change of India's policy is large because of a surge of Coronavirus that has led to a reduction in the production of the pulse. Also, India's agriculture being largely rain-fed makes it highly vulnerable to climatic changes. That is to say if continental India successful tame the invisible enemy - something that we highly wish and pray for - restrictive measures will likely be installed back into 2017 ones. Once more our farmers will be needed to sail in the unchartered waters.

What is trying to say here is that the future of the pulses industry largely rests on the predictable market, and over time experience has taught us that the most reliable and predictable market on earth is the domestic one. That is to say, local consumption should be high enough to play out as a buffer zone in case external markets 'misbehave'.

To put matters in simple terms, local consumption of pigeon peas must be now be expanded from the current 10 per cent. Little is known that before the 19th century when Africa was partitioned into the existing countries - a move that among other things gave rise to the introduction of dry beans consumption - Tanzania and other East African countries was home to pigeon peas. Some other literature states that the ancestral pigeon peas resided in East Africa and India first before spreading to other parts of the world.

Pigeon peas, sorghum ad millet were the staple food to the local population at the time. Consumption habits changed after the Germans and Britons brought common beans from America and start feeding the growing population. From then on, staple food transited to common beans and maize while abandoning the traditional pulse. That which was produced on large scale began to be minor and mainly for export.

Potential to turn the table is very high given the health benefits that accrue with consuming the pulses, till then our farmers will still be uncertain of the future of the value chain that has helped them for so many years.