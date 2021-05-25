Tanzania: Simba Performance Adorable, Says Ndugai

CONGRATULATION messages continue to pour in for Simba, following their recent outstanding performance against Kaizer Chiefs and yesterday, it was the turn of Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai.

Speaking at the ongoing budget session in the National Assembly in Dodoma yesterday, Ndugai complimented Simba, saying though they were knocked out of the CAF Champions League at quarterfinal stage, their return leg performance was adorable.

He therefore, urged other teams in the country to invest a lot in their squads in order to be competitive like Simba, while insisting that next season, they will be much better.

"Let me take this opportunity to applauding Simba for reaching this far in the champions' league and they could have easily marched into the semifinals.

"This is a respectable thing not only in football but the whole sports sector in the country. I hope next season, things will be great for Simba," he said.

On a teasing note, the Speaker Ndugai pointed out that the judgment day on July 3rd, 2021 (Simba versus Young Africans) will help to decide which team is superior than the other.

In another development, Simba have been urged to do minimal improvement in their recent squad, with pundits saying that the team is already very competitive for next season duels.

This was said by former Simba Chairman Ismael Aden Rage, as he reflected on the team's exit at the ongoing champions' league courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate loss to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

"There is no need for Simba to make more than three signings for next season. They can just add one or two players but overall, the current team is still perfect.

"Up to now, there is no other team in the country which can surpass Simba in terms of quality," he said.

Moreover, he recommended that it is high time for Simba to start using Bernard Morrison regularly, saying he has ability to trouble opponent defenders and hunt for goals.

He also urged Simba to consider deploying Kennedy Juma in defensive duties, insisting that he has the required stamina to help his team as he did against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.