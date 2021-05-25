Tanzania: Jongo Targets Knockout Win Against Nigerian

TANZANIAN heavyweight boxer, Shaaban Jongo has said he is not underrating his Nigerian counterpart, Alanrewaju Durodoro, ahead of the Friday's African Boxing Union (ABU) title fight at the Next Door Arena in Dar es Salaam.

The two boxers will fight in the support card heavyweight bout scheduled for ten rounds.

The main fight will see another ABU's super welterweight title featuring Hassan Mwakinyo against Angolan, Antonio Maiala in the fight which has been organised by The Jackson Group Sports under Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Twissa.

Speaking yesterday, Jongo who gained popularity after knocking down famous heavyweight boxer in the country, Alphonce Mchumiatumbo and later Shawn Miller of United States said Durodoro is a strong boxer with lots of experiences in the game after winning 34 fights and losing eight.

Jongo has a record of winning eight bouts with one loss and two draws. He said his focus is to secure a chance to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) title bouts in Las Vegas. According to Jongo, you cannot reach that stage if you do not win bout.

On his part, Durodoro said he is here purposely to win the fight and his target is in early rounds.

"I'm serious ahead of the bout and I want to win top honor by knocking down Jongo," said Durodoro after his arrival. Other boxers set to arrive today ahead of the fight are Sibusiso Zingange, Antonio Maiala, and Chris Thompson. Congo Brazzavile boxer Ardi Ndembo will arrive tomorrow.

Chief Executive Officer of Jackson Group Sports, Kelvin Twissa said already Pencho Tsvetkov and female boxer Joana Nwamerue from Bulgaria have arrived in the country ahead of the bout.

Tsvetkov will fight against Tanzanian Daniel Matefu in the heavyweight category, while Nwamerue will exchange blows with Leila Yazidu in a super-lightweight bout.