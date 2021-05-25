Tanzania: Nearly 90,000 Apply As Government Announces 6,000 Teaching Jobs

25 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Dodoma

THE government has received nearly 90,000 applications to fill some 6,000 teaching position in public schools, Minister of State President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government's) Ummy Mwalimu announced Tuesday in the National Assembly.

The government floated 6,649 teaching positions early this month, to its surprise it has already received a total of 89,958 just few days before the deadline for applicants. The application includes teachers volunteering in several public schools across the country.

Mwalimu said the government will be fair in the selection process without being bound by either gender, disabilities or academic qualification. "The selection priority will be on teachers volunteering," she said but cautioned that the state has noted with concern applicants with forged letters indicating their volunteering in some public schools.

The Minister's remarks followed a supplementary question from Longido Constituency MP, Dr. Stephen Kiruswa (CCM). The legislator was concerned that most teaching positions have been limited prompting public schools to rely on volunteers. "Unfortunately, when there hired, the government relocate the teachers volunteering from their previous schools," he said inquiring the government on the need to retain the teachers volunteering on the schools.

The Minister said there has been a crisis in the hiring process, but the ministry was working to resolve the problem. She explained that the government was deliberating on recruiting those whose age is near 45 years and those who had graduated since 2012 but had not been employed.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments David Silinde said the government had received nearly 70,000 applications from teachers claiming to be volunteering.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.