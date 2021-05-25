Tanzania: Athletics Stakeholders Approve At Boss Pick

SPORTS stakeholders have expressed their confidence in the appointment of the newly Athletics Tanzania (AT) General Secretary, Advocate Jackson Ndweka.

AT announced the appointment of Ndweka over the weekend, who becomes the first General Secretary since the federation's constitutional amendment last year.

Previously, the post for Secretary General was filled through election but due to constitutional amendments, the appointment is made by the AT Executive Committee.

The appointment was done when the AT Excom met in Dar es Salaam this weekend and appointed Ndweka for the post.

Prior to his appointment, the office was served by Ombeni Zavala, who acted in that position for about a year.

Zavala acted as the General Secretary after Wilhelm Gidabuday stepped down from his post.

Following his appointment the Tanzanian star Alphonce Simbu has urged the new General Secretary to do his utmost to fulfill his duties fairly, to ensure that all athletes enjoy his appointment.

Other Stakeholders who expressed satisfaction over the appointment of Ndweka were the Arusha Regional Athletics Association (ARAA) General Secretary, Rogart Akhwari, who noted that Ndaweka has been a member of the federation since 2013.

"He served as an Execom member of ARAA until 2020, when he was elected to Chair the Arusha City Athletics.

"At different times he has facilitated the Arusha National Trial Test, he has also been supporting the federation with various equipment.

"He is basically a visionary man; throughout his leadership in Arusha he has been involved in encouraging the establishment of various clubs such as Jana Njiro Runners and Arusha Runners."

"We believe he is the right man for the job and he will be of great help in placing the Tanzanian athletics to the world map," said John.

The former General Secretary Wilhelm Gidabuday said AT is in the right hands under Ndweka. "As a person who has served the position and understood its challenges, I believe through his education and participation in athletics, Ndweka will do well.

I commend the leaders for appointing him as the first General Secretary since the constitutional amendment.

"I personally wish him the best and I will offer my support whenever he needs me," Gidabuday added