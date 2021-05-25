Nigeria: House to Hold Zonal Hearings On Constitution Review June 1

The House of Representatives has fixed June 1 and 2, 2021 for its zonal public hearings on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

The Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase in a statement issued yesterday, said the hearing was scheduled to take place across the six geopolitical zones, adding that each zone would have two centres.

Wase said the hearing is open to the general public, executive and judicial bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, civil society organisations and all other stakeholders.

While revealing that members of the committee will be posted outside their zones to have a feeling of what is obtained in other geopolitical zones, he appealed to the lawmakers to always put Nigeria first and ensure to deliver for the people the best constitution.

He said, "North central zone public hearing will hold in Jos, with Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa states and FCT, in attendance, while Lokoja will serve as the second centre, with Kogi, Niger and Kwara states. The north-east has Bauchi centre, which is made up of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states, while Yola centre has Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states.

The northwest centre is in Birnin Kebbi, with Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states, while Kano centre wihich will hold on 2, and 3 June, with Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa states.

"The South-east which has Enugu centre, will host Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, while Owerri centre will host Imo and Abia states. The South-west with a centre in Akure, will host Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states, while Lagos centre will host Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states. The South-south zone will hold in Asaba centre on 2, and 3, June comprising Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states, while Uyo centre holds on 1, and 2, June, with Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states. We have an opportunity to write our names in gold. Let us not waste this golden opportunity as all eyes are on us. We must ensure that we do not betrayed the confidence Nigerians have in us."