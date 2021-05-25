Kenya: Gospel Musician Angel Praises Girlfriend On His Birthday

Gospel artist Guardian Angel has penned a heartwarming birthday message to his girlfriend Esther Musila.

He's praised her for being humble and always supporting him.

The artist adds that the friendship has turned into a 'blessing' considering they met at a time he considered quitting the entertainment scene.

"I was empty, you filled up the space. I was incomplete, you completed me. I almost gave up on my career, you came into my life when a lot of things were breaking down but within a short while you transformed everything and brought my life into a beautiful shape," he wrote.

"Since the first day I fell in love with you, I have always been confident that you are the one. I am proud I chose you. You have made me believe that there is true love. It is amazing how you love me. I can go on and on my love but for now, let me wish you blessings. Rada yako itazidi kubadilika.

Musila responded to the message with her own romantic message in which she confessed her undying love for the singer.

"Awww my love, this is so humbling. I must say that life for me has never been the same since the day I met you. You have taught me what humility is and I see life in a different way. You love me for who I am and my life is at peace. You mean the world to me and I am glad God chose me for you. Let's continue to do this thing called Life together with God on our side, we have nothing to fear. I love you for me and thank you for giving my life a whole new meaning. I love you so much. THANKS FOR COMING," responded Esther Musila.

The couple went public with their relationship back in September 2020. This was met with varied reactions from netizens who mostly expressed concern over the huge age difference between the two.