Kenya: Gospel Musician Angel Praises Girlfriend On His Birthday

25 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Gospel artist Guardian Angel has penned a heartwarming birthday message to his girlfriend Esther Musila.

He's praised her for being humble and always supporting him.

The artist adds that the friendship has turned into a 'blessing' considering they met at a time he considered quitting the entertainment scene.

"I was empty, you filled up the space. I was incomplete, you completed me. I almost gave up on my career, you came into my life when a lot of things were breaking down but within a short while you transformed everything and brought my life into a beautiful shape," he wrote.

"Since the first day I fell in love with you, I have always been confident that you are the one. I am proud I chose you. You have made me believe that there is true love. It is amazing how you love me. I can go on and on my love but for now, let me wish you blessings. Rada yako itazidi kubadilika.

Musila responded to the message with her own romantic message in which she confessed her undying love for the singer.

"Awww my love, this is so humbling. I must say that life for me has never been the same since the day I met you. You have taught me what humility is and I see life in a different way. You love me for who I am and my life is at peace. You mean the world to me and I am glad God chose me for you. Let's continue to do this thing called Life together with God on our side, we have nothing to fear. I love you for me and thank you for giving my life a whole new meaning. I love you so much. THANKS FOR COMING," responded Esther Musila.

The couple went public with their relationship back in September 2020. This was met with varied reactions from netizens who mostly expressed concern over the huge age difference between the two.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.