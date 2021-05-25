Kenya: Socialite Amber Ray's Co-Wife Cries Out

25 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Socialite Amber Ray (real name Faith Makau)'s recent marriage to Nairobi businessman Jamal 'RohoSafi' Marlow has resulted in some commotion in his backyard.

Nairobi News now understands one Amira, who's been married to the businessman for almost two decades, is mad at her husband for bringing in another wife without consulting her.

Marlow is said to have recently proposed to Amber and the duo has since tied the knot even as Amira maintains she only learnt she now has a co-wife through social media.

The Muslim religion which Marlow professes to allows a man to marry up to four women but she should be able to provide for all of them and love them equally.

Amira though maintains her husband disrespected her.

In an interview with famed radio presenter Massawe Japanni, Amira says even though she wasn't against her husband marrying another woman as per the teaching of their religion, she is angry because Roho Safi did not inform her of his intentions in the first place, as it should have been.

"Ukiwa unaoa mke wa pili unafaa umjulishe mke wako wa kwanza, so kama kitu haujaambiwa ati anaenda kuoa ama nini, kwangu mimi siwezi nikaichukulia sawa. Sio sawa kwangu na haitawahi kuwa sawa. Dini inaruhusu lakini mimi sikujulishwa (Our religion dictates a man should inform his wife when he wishes to marry another woman. I was not informed and I am not happy about it)," she explained.

Amira also sought to clarify her relationship with her new co-wife.

"Siwezi kusema tulikuwa marafiki (I will not say we were friends) I will say, acquaintance. I'm good with people, I'm good with my neighbors so I was doing the same thing with her as a neighbor. So I will not say she was my friend, she was just an acquaintance."

Amira further claims she found out the socialite was her co-wife via social media when her husband and the two publicly confirmed their union.

"Mimi mwenyewe nilikuja kujua kwa social media (I only knew about this from social media)," She added. Amira and Roho Safi have been married for 17 years and together, they are blessed with two sons

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.