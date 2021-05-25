Nigeria: Eulogies As Chimamanda's Mother Is Laid to Rest

The final journey home of late Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie, first female Registrar of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and mother of acclaimed writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, finally wound down over the weekend in the wake of several activities lined up to honour her life.

She died suddenly on March 1st, 2021, on the birthday of her husband, Professor James N. Adichie, who passed away just nine months before in 2020.

She was buried after a funeral service at St Paul's Catholic Church, Abba. In his sermon, the cleric said there were many things to emulate in the life of the late Adichie who was a Lady of Saint Mulumba and an active member of the Catholic Women Organization Nigeria (CWO). According to him, Grace Adichie lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and he urged all to emulate her good virtues and warmth. He also described her as a great woman and a great mobiliser of women and an advocate of people's right.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in her tribute said her mother's death was a big blow to her and the entire family and to all those who knew her in her environment and the Catholic community. She however takes solace in the words her mother told her some years back "I have lived a full and happy life".

First son and representative of the family, Chuks Adichie took time to thank everyone who contributed to the success of their mother's funeral and prayed that God grants them journey mercies back home.

Grace Adichie, nee Odigwe, was born on November 29, 1942 in Umunnachi, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State. She attended Rosary High School, Enugu, and Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, obtaining her West African School Certificate in 1960.

She began her university education at Merit College, California, the USA in 1964 and completed it at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, earning a degree in Sociology and Anthropology.

She began her career as a cabinet officer in the East Central Government of Nigeria, Enugu, in 1972. In 1973, she joined the University of Nigeria, Nsukka as an administrative officer. She rose through the ranks and finally made history when she became the first woman to lead the administration of the university as Registrar.

Some of the guests who were part of the funeral include Secretary to the State Government of Anambra, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu who represented the governor of Anambra state; UNN Registrar, Barr. Christopher Chukwudi Igbokwe; The Igwe of Abba, HRH Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh and Anambra Gubernatorial aspirant, senator Uche Ekwunife.

She will be deeply missed by her children: Ijeoma, Uche, Chuks, Okey, Chimamanda and Kene; her nine grandchildren, her brothers, a sister, and other relatives.