Nigeria: NDDC - It's Suspicious to Halt Forensic Audit 2 Months to Completion - Agitators, Youths

... Urge Tompolo to intervene, call IYC to order

SOME activists in the Niger Delta have questioned the planned protest and call by Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, asking for inauguration of a new board of Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, two months to the conclusion of ongoing forensic audit, saying it was doubtful.

Peeved by incessant attacks on Akpabio

The campaigners under the auspices of 21st Century Youths of Niger-Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, in a statement by the coordinator, Izon Ebi, said: "We are miffed by the incessant attack by the leadership of the IYC and other organizations on the management of NDDC and Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the constitution of a new board for the commission.

"Their continued harassment of the commission calls to question their motive which is very much at variance with the aim and objective of the founders and past leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council.

"Even with the weighty and mind-boggling revelations of fraud and embezzlement, the IYC is still insisting on a new board without the conclusion of the forensic audit with just two months to its conclusion, it is suspicious.

"What are they planning to protest against? It shows a clear leadership failure and the guilty fighting to kill the outcome of the forensic audit. Two months to the conclusion of the forensic audit, disgruntled voices sponsored by the guilty want to take advantage of the leadership of IYC to set the Niger Delta ablaze and scuttle the outcome of the forensic audit.

"The malfeasance of corruption, bribery, and extortion of corporate entities and individuals has called to question the capacity and leadership credentials of the people at its helm of affairs. Of all the myriad insecurities and other challenges facing the nation and the Niger- Delta region, Ijaw Youth Council turned itself into IYC for NDDC.

IYC leadership don't speak for us

"Being one of the critical stakeholders that canvassed and supported the emergence of the present leadership of IYC, we want to state categorically that the present leadership of IYC does not represent us and other well-meaning Ijaw youths, for an organisation that has had credible leadership in the likes of Felix Tuodolo, Asari Dokubo, Dr. Chris Ekiyor, Udengs Eradiri and Frank Omare.

"The present leadership is insipid, therefore, we call on the leadership of NDDC and the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs to ignore their inane vituperation.

Tompolo should intervene

"We also call on Ijaw leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, HRH King Ateke Tom and other past leaders of IYC to weigh in and save the Niger-Delta from ethnic bigotry that will cause doom for the region.

"The 21st CYNDAC directly appeals to Tompolo whose leadership ability and capacity midwifed a peaceful transition to a new IYC that was before engulfed with greed and quick ways of making money to the detriment of the plight of the people of the Niger-Delta, to save the region," Izon Ebi said.

