Nigeria: Vigilantes Chase Kidnappers Out of Kogi Community

Local guards on Tuesday chased some gunmen who invaded Gegu-Beki community in Koton-Karfe Local Government Council of Kogi State with the intention of abducting residents.

A resident, Usman Adaohikwo, told Daily Trust that the kidnappers who were in large numbers, invaded the community around 12:13am.

He said the kidnappers positioned themselves at strategic places within the community and attempted to break into the residence of a businessman, Alhaji Mai Riga.

"After they surrounded the house of Alhaji Mai Riga, they started shooting to scare people away but the vigilantes engaged them in a shootout until they fled," he said.

The Onyiwo of Gegu-Beki chiefdom, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Mohammed Abba, confirmed the incident.

"They invaded the community around 12am and headed to the house of Alhaji Mai Riga but luckily enough, the vigilante men engaged them in a fierce gun battle until they fled," he said.

Daily Trust further learnt that after fleeing the community, the kidnappers ambushed vehicles at Ahoko village along Abuja-Lokoja highway and abducted some travelers.

A member of the vigilante, who preferred anonymity, disclosed to our reporter, that the kidnappers struck after they discovered that the vigilante were not along the axis.

"Actually, our members mobilised to Gegu-Beki to engage the kidnappers that were trying to attack a house in the area. And it was when we chased them from Gegu-Beki, that they went to the highway to attack some motorists," he said.

The spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP Williams Aya, did not pick calls or reply a text message sent to him for his reaction to the incident.