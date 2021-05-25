Rwanda National Road Championships 2021 to Take Place in June

The Rwanda National Road Championships 2021 will now take place in Kigali from June 18 to-19, the national Cycling federation has confirmed.

The competition will include; time trials, juniors, women and men categories.

Riders will garner points from each race and after the two days' race, there will be an overall national champion. The distances for the races have not yet been confirmed, nor details of the courses for the time trials.

All cyclists from the national team will compete for their respective clubs on an individual basis, and the top rider will be crowned as the best of the year.

The national championship attracts all local cycling clubs, and does not exclude foreign-based Rwandan cyclists. This edition will test the cycling power and talent of riders seeking to improve their levels.

The race will attract riders from all the local clubs, including; Benediction Ignite, Les Amis Sportifs, Cine Elmay, SACA, Huye Cycling Club for All, and Kiramuruzi Cycling Club.

Rwanda Cycling Cup did not take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The races are aimed at preparing riders for international competitions and promoting cycling in the country.