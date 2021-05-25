Rwanda: Police, Bugesera Face-Off, Marines Vs Rutsiro Postponed

24 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Bottom Eight Fixtures Mukura vs Sunrise FC (Huye Stadium, 15h00) AS Muhanga vs Kiyovu SC (Muhanga Stadium) Gorilla FC vs Etincelles FC (Mumena Stadium)

Police coach Francis Haringingo has urged his team to replicate their recent good form when they take on Bugesera on Monday.

The Law enforcement side have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six games in the league, something that Haringingo is confident will make the team difficult to beat despite acknowledging that their opponents are good too.

"It is a big game for us. Bugesera is a good side, with a blend of young and experienced players, so they will definitely fancy their chances against us. We will need to be careful," said the former Mukura coach.

However, Bugesera coach Abdul Mbarushimana believes that his boys can win the game against big side Police

"I have a lot of respect for Police and expect a real fight from them, but we need to concentrate on ourselves. It is a must-win game. I know Police is a good side with quality and experienced players, but we will try to come up with the right formula that can help us to get a good result" Mbarushimana said

In other fixtures of the bottom eight, Mukura will host Sunrise FC, AS Muhanga face SC Kiyovu, while Gorilla FC will take on Etincelles FC.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) on Sunday postponed the match between Marines FC and Rutsiro FC at the Umuganda Stadium following the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano on Saturday.

Many Congolese nationals were hosted at Umuganda stadium after fleeing the eruption which damaged roads and property in Eastern DRC.

Monday

Top eight Bugesera vs Police (Bugesera Stadium)

