Rwanda: French Cancer Institute on Why It Named Auditorium After Kagame

President Paul Kagame last week inaugurated the 'President Paul Kagame Auditorium' at the Research Institute against Digestive Cancer (IRCAD) based in Strasbourg, France.

The center, founded by Professor Jacques Marescaux Nshuti in 1994, is a global institution dedicated to advancing and teaching minimally invasive surgery.

Speaking to The New Times in an exclusive interview, Prof. Marescaux Nshuti explained that the move was attributed to the head of state's leadership, describing him as a living example for the young generation of surgeons.

"[His] amazing success in getting a devastated country back on track, is the secret of an alchemy which combines essential virtues such as rigor, hardwork, courage that must be possessed by any surgeon," reads part of an emailed response.

On this background, Prof. Nshuti adds, President Kagame's leadership is an example of contagious optimism and tenacity in the face of many misfortunes.

"[He] strongly supports the development of digital technologies which are going to transform Africa, especially in the field of healthcare," he pointed out.

Also to highlight, Prof Nshuti asserts, is the fact that he is proud to be a Rwandan citizen, adding that the country represents the light of Africa.

"I am so proud to be a Rwandan citizen. I am Nshuti and Rwanda represents for me the light of Africa. The genius of this country is to enlighten the world one day."

Rwanda is set to host the institution's continental centre following a partnership that was signed between the centre and the Ministry of Health in 2018.

Initially, inauguration of the facility was expected early this year, but works were halted due to the global pandemic, among other reasons.

According to officials at the centre, "The inauguration of the [IRCAD Africa] centre is expected early next year."

However, much as construction works were affected, officials said the centre adopted digital learning methods to ensure that select surgeons benefit despite the pandemic.

"Following the global pandemic in 2020 which made travelling difficult, true to its roots and dedication to deliver continued education in minimally invasive surgery, IRCAD France launched its webinar and live courses to be able to reach surgeons around the globe."

The webinar series, the center said, is conducted in collaboration with IRCAD France.

"IRCAD Africa has chosen to start with 6 specialties that include (General Surgery, Urology, Gynecology, Neurosurgery, E.N.T and Orthopedic Surgery)."

"Six Rwandan surgeons in those specialties host the webinars in collaboration with IRCAD International experts."

Commenting on the benefits, Prof. Nshuti said that IRCAD Africa webinar series has been designed to build the participants skills from a foundational understanding to advanced skills set.

"They also give surgeons a chance to familiarize themselves with IRCAD Africa as we wait for its opening at the end of the year."