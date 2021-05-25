Congo-Kinshasa: North Kivu - Seven Die After Inhaling Gas From Lava

24 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

At least seven people have died in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, after inhaling gas emitted from cooling lava of volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, Radio Okapi reported on Monday evening.

The seven people, who were found dead on Monday morning, were asphyxiated by gas emitting from lava stones. They were found in different parts of the region of Kibati, in North Kivu Province.

Local civil society reportedly said those who died were walking over cooling lava to rejoin their relatives.

Mambo Kawaya, president of the civil society in the region, reportedly asked provincial authorities and scienists to take urgent measures in order to avoid the worst from happening.

At least 15 people died following the eruption, with nine of them dying in a traffic accident, four were killed trying to escape prison and two charred by lava, Radio Okapi reported on Monday.

A security meeting convened Sunday in Goma evaluated the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano.

Among the urgent actions to be carried out is the assessment of the situation in the hospitals which received the evacuated patients.

Dangerous gases that are released by volcanic eruptions include carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.