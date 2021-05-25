Kenya: Somali Businessman Was 'Tortured to Death'

24 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Somali businessman Bashir Mohammed died from strangulation; postmortem results have revealed.

The postmortem was conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor on Monday morning at the Umash funeral home in Nairobi.

And while addressing the media thereafter, family lawyer Charles Madowo said the 36-year-old's body showed signs of torture, including multiple blunt object hits on the head and burn wounds.

"There was also trauma on the head consistent with being hit by a blunt object, there were burns on his body and there was also signs of torture on his toe and nails," Madowo said.

Further, the family through the lawyers have said they will request the office of the DPP to institute an inquest probe to determine the circumstances of the death of their kin.

Bashir's body was on Saturday positively identified by his kin at the Kerugoya Level Five Hospital mortuary where it had been booked as an unidentified male after it was discovered floating in River Nyamindi on May 16.

The Somali-American businessman went missing from Kilimani in Nairobi on Thursday, May 13.

CCTV footage revealed that Bashir was last seen leaving Miale Lounge in Lavington at around 6pm on May 13. In the footage, Bashir is seen speaking to security guards while handing them some cash.

That was the last time he was seen alive.

He was the director of Infinity Developers Limited. He had been in Kenya for the last five years undertaking multimillion shillings construction projects in Kenya, notably the Kibuye Market in Kisumu.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.