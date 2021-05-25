Kenya: Somali Businessman Was 'Tortured to Death'

Somali businessman Bashir Mohammed died from strangulation; postmortem results have revealed.

The postmortem was conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor on Monday morning at the Umash funeral home in Nairobi.

And while addressing the media thereafter, family lawyer Charles Madowo said the 36-year-old's body showed signs of torture, including multiple blunt object hits on the head and burn wounds.

"There was also trauma on the head consistent with being hit by a blunt object, there were burns on his body and there was also signs of torture on his toe and nails," Madowo said.

Further, the family through the lawyers have said they will request the office of the DPP to institute an inquest probe to determine the circumstances of the death of their kin.

Bashir's body was on Saturday positively identified by his kin at the Kerugoya Level Five Hospital mortuary where it had been booked as an unidentified male after it was discovered floating in River Nyamindi on May 16.

The Somali-American businessman went missing from Kilimani in Nairobi on Thursday, May 13.

CCTV footage revealed that Bashir was last seen leaving Miale Lounge in Lavington at around 6pm on May 13. In the footage, Bashir is seen speaking to security guards while handing them some cash.

That was the last time he was seen alive.

He was the director of Infinity Developers Limited. He had been in Kenya for the last five years undertaking multimillion shillings construction projects in Kenya, notably the Kibuye Market in Kisumu.