Kenya: Raburu Opens Up on Urge to Lose Weight

Media personality Willis Raburu says he's managed to shade off 21.5 kgs in the past seven months.

This, he adds, was among the resolutions he made at the start of the year.

On Monday, the TV presenter, radio show host, and musician shared a post with two of his pictures on social media.

One of the pictures was taken in November of 2020 when he weighed 154kgs while the other one was taken seven months later and he was weighing 132.5kgs.

He captioned the post, "The journey continues. One day at a time 🙏🏾 Repost from coach @o_maurice Shukran! Imma look for this exact outfit and take another pic. For now, allow me to celebrate. Bless up 🆙 👑💯🔥💶," he posted on Instagram.

In January speaking on his vlog, the burly 10 Over 10 show host admitted he had issues with his weight.

"I finally get to talk about this thing that has been heavy on my mind! I admit I need help with my weight," he said.

Fans and celebrity friends flooded his comments section with words of encouragement as he continues with his journey.

Timelessnoel coomented, "WOW!!! Let's Go BAZU!!!"

Bettymuteikyallo wrote, "Wow this is super awesome! You've motivated me."

Joabmwaura added, "Keeep up bro..👏👏👏👏... .Mimi nakaa Tank😂😂 narudi soon."

Ronnyreagan5 said, "Congratulations mehn. Hard work pays Sir."

The move to reduce on weight comes months after Raburu endured a difficult dovirce with his wife, coming soon after the couple lost their baby.