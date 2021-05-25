Zimbabwe: Mbuya Nehanda Statue Unveiling

Blog

0900: The statue of Mbuya Nehanda that President Mnangagwa will soon be unveiled at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in Harare will be a monument that reminds us of how our forefathers resisted colonial conquest. Mbuya Nehanda personifies this early resistance. Putting up a statue of Mbuya Nehanda is, therefore, a national celebration of her courage and those who worked with her in a bid to defeat colonial occupation. The monument is a tribute to Mbuya Nehanda and the many other leaders of the First Chimurenga such as Chingaira Makoni, Mapondera, Chinengundu Mashayamombe, Chiwashira and others. Mkwati and Sekuru Kaguvi were the other spiritual leaders of the uprising and their participation in coordinating resistance in various communities is also celebrated in this monument- National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe executive director Dr Godfrey Mahachi.

0912: Why Nehanda Statue?

The need to have a monument of the First Chimurenga was based on that it is the First Chimurenga that inspired the Second. One cannot, therefore, talk about the Second Chimurenga without making reference to the First Chimurenga. The Upper Mazowe Valley otherwise more commonly referred to as Gomba from where Mbuya Nehanda operated during the uprisings was declared a national monument in 2007. This was an important step in the direction of officially recognizing the importance of Mbuya Nehanda in our national history, although other initiatives had already been taken by Government such as the renaming of streets and some public institutions-Dr Godfrey Mahachi, executive director of National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe

0956: President Mnangagwa has just arrived for the Mbuya Nehanda statue unveiling in Harare. He is accompanied by the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa.

1030: The Mbuya Nehanda statue is a strong, but very simple statement to the effect that the Zimbabwe which our forefathers defended by fighting the First Chimurenga was restored. Its back in the hands of the children of Zimbabwe. The statue is also a tribute to those who played defining roles in both the First and Second Chimurenga and, further, it's a celebration of the bravery and leadership qualities that the women folk of this country, during the First and Second Chimurenga, practically exhibited.

The statue is indeed a significant construction because it carries different layers of meaning, all of which create a foundation on which peace, mutual understanding and that sense of national identity thrives.-Dr Mahachi

1031: Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Oliver Chidau now giving remarks.

"I might not fully understand the impact this occasion will have in the nation but I am sure that its significance is of monumental importance," he says.

1048: Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe now on the podium.

1049: My ministry is delivering the mandate that you gave us. We are delivering a great monument in the history of our nation. We would risk condemnation from future generations if we fail to have monuments such as this one. It was not business as usual. The work ethic of the supervisor, VP Chiwenga, shows the kind of workmanship done here.-Minister Kazembe

1052: Our efforts to ensure that Mbuya Nehanda's remains are returned to the country are at an advanced stage.-Minister Kazembe

He concludes his remarks.

1053: Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri now on stage.

1056: The Constitution of Zimbabwe clearly recognises the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives during the Chimurenga/uMvukela. Today, under the Second Republic, you have made history by honouring our heroine Mbuya Nehanda

The menand women of Zimbabwe forever cherish our icon, her bravery and supreme contribution to the struggle for Zimbabwe.-Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

1057: She is now introducing VP Chiwenga.

1058: VP Chiwenga is now giving his remarks.

1102: My task today may be simple but one that I take with honour. The inspiration and decision to honour the country's liberation icons is a noble undertaking.

There is no doubt that our heroines and heroes are an embodiment of Pan Africanism. The unveiling of this monument will inform Zimbabwe and Africa of the past, present and future. This should give us the strength never to go back or slide into neo-colonialism again.-VP Chiwenga

1106: He is now introducing President Mnangagwa.

1109: The authors of the book on Nehanda Nyakasikana titled "The ultimate sacrifice" have presented their book to President Mnangagwa.

1111: President Mnangagwa acknowledges receipt of the book. He says page 134 of the book has his ancestors who also fought against the white man. I am grateful for the gift, he says.

1114: President Mnangagwa now going up to unveil the statue.