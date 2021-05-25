Namibia: Nujoma Mourns 'Humble' Ex-Mayor Shikongo

Founding president Sam Nujoma has described the late former Windhoek mayor Matheus Shikongo as a humble, principled and courageous man.

Nujoma said this at Shikongo's memorial service in Windhoek on Monday.

He described Shikongo as generous in spirit and as someone who had a charming personality.

"He had the endearing ability to lift any mood and fortify our resolve in even the most difficult situations. He had a sense of humour and was humble," the founding president said.

Nujoma further stated that Shikongo was an honest man who never hesitated to speak up for what he believed to be right.

Shikongo would be remembered for his kindness, professional approach and above all for his ever-present sense of calm, even in a crisis or when under extreme pressure, Nujoma said, adding that the long-serving former mayor was a voice of reason and wisdom.

Nujoma said Shikongo worked hard for Swapo to advance its cause.

"But his greatest loyalty was reserved for his country and its people. In this regard, we bid him farewell, but also commemorate and acknowledge his immense contributions to our country," the former president said.

Nujoma said Shikongo was a trained People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) intelligence operator.

He said Shikongo housed and clothed Plan fighters and provided them with his vehicle to carry out their clandestine missions. This led to him being detained and tortured.

Shikongo, who was the mayor of Windhoek in 1993 and from 2000 to 2010, died nearly two weeks ago from Covid-19 complications. He was 70 years old.

He will be buried today at Gammams Cemetery in Windhoek's Pionierspark area.