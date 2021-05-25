Ghana: Annor Walker - Olympics Not Giving Up League Title Chase

Mr Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics says the club has not abandoned their ambition to win their third league title this year.

Having gone winless in their two previous games that preceded the Inter Allies clash, Walker had come under immense pressure from fans over their free fall from the top places to fourth position.

But the 'Wonder' Club got back to winning ways in their match-week 26 encounter against Inter Allies as Manaf Mudasiru's solitary strike sealed all three points for Great Olympics who moved into third position on the league table.

At his post match press conference, Annor Walker said though there has not been the target to win this year's league at all cost, the club will strive for it when the opportunity presents itself.

"It is not my ultimate intention to win the league but we want to be in the first four places. But if the opportunity opens for me to win it, I would be grateful to God. So we are still on it until the last game is played," he said.

Coach Walker was elated with their latest victory having suffered two defeats in their last two encounters and lauded the determination of his lads in getting all three points.

"I want to thank my players for the good fight. We knew how difficult the match was going to be especially against a side battling for survival. It was a hard fought game and a sweet victory for me and my players," he said.

Great Olympics who are just three points adrift of top spot currently shared by Hearts and Kotoko will travel to Anyinase to face Karela United in their next league encounter.

"That will also be a very difficult task to accomplish. Playing Karela at their home base is not a small task but if we want to be counted among the elites, and then we must be prepared to be engaged in huge games such as these.