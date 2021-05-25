Zimbabwe: South Africa Donates to Cyclone Idai Victims

25 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

South Africa has donated 5 625 tonnes of mealie meal worth 50 million rand to Cyclone Idai victims which struck Eastern parts of the country in 2019 claiming, hundreds of lives and leaving a trail of destruction to property and infrastructure.

The first batch of 272 tonnes was handed over to President Mnangagwa this morning at State House by South Africa Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Grace Pandor.

Dr Pandor said the donation could not come on time because of Covid 19 pandemic that restricted movement.

President Mnangagwa hailed South Africa saying the donation was timely as it coincided with the commemoration of Africa Day.

"We are pleased to be receiving this donation especially today on May 25, Africa Day when the whole continent is celebrating the successes of our collective fight against colonialism and apartheid," said President Mnangagwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.