Namibia: Suspects Released On Bail to Bury Victim

An elderly man from Mariental, who together with his eldest son stands accused of murdering his younger son, is set to return to court on 17 July.

The two suspects were recently granted bail of N$2 000 each by the Mariental Magistrate's Court so that they could bury the victim.

Hendrick le Roux (56) and Borris le Roux (26) allegedly beat up Carlos le Roux (23) with a piece of plastic pipe on 23 April. They claim it was self-defence.

Carlos died in his sleep on 24 April.

The deceased arrived at home at Erf 498 at the Takarania informal settlement in Mariental on 23 April and allegedly became violent towards his father and brother.

During their first appearance, the suspects' lawyer Henry Van Zyl pleaded for bail so that they can return home to bury the deceased.

Prosecutor Victor Mutumbulwa agreed to the bail, saying the suspects are not a flight risk.

Magistrate Jo-Rina Ilse Jagger presided over the matter.