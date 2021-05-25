Nigeria: Five Police Operatives Feared Killed in Another Attack On Police Facility in Enugu

25 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Police have confirmed the attack

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday attacked Iwollo Police Division in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria's South-east.

The police station was set ablaze during the attack, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the attack in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Aliyu, who could not give details of the incident, said he was already on ground to ascertain the level of destruction and casualties.

"More information will be pushed out to the public as soon as we conclude our preliminary investigation," he said.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the hoodlums attacked the division in their large numbers in the wee hours of the day.

The witness said the attack caused panic in the Iwollo community throughout the night.

"They succeeded in completely razing down the buildings in the divisional station.

"The hoodlums might have also killed probably five gallant police personnel that confronted them when they attacked."

NAN recalled that on April 21, unknown gunmen shot two police operatives dead during an attack on Adani Police Station in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The station was also set ablaze at about 2:30 a.m. during the attack

Premium Times

