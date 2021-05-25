Sierra Leone: Special Envoy Presents Letter of Invitation From Pakistan's President President Bio

24 May 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

The special envoy from Pakistan, Dr Ali Ahmed Arain, has expressed felicitations and presented a letter of invitation from His Excellency Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi, President of Pakistan, to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in Freetown.

Before the presentation, the special envoy extended warm greetings from his country, its people and leadership, adding that he was honoured to present the letter on behalf of his president.

Dr Arain stated that President Arif Alvi would be glad if President Bio would honour the invitation, noting that the two countries had had a very great relationship and that the Pakistani soldiers, representing the last contingent of the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone, served in the West African nation after the civil war.

President Bio and Dr Ali Ahmed Arain

He also disclosed that their country was ready to help in areas of rice production, build the capacity of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces and to also invest in the mining sector.

Responding to the special envoy after the presentation, President Bio formally welcomed and thanked him for coming to deliver the letter. He also extended greetings to Arif Alvi and his people, adding that he would take the letter of invitation into consideration.

The President assured the special envoy that the country was open for development and especially to investors in the area of rice production.

"We have started producing our own rice, but we still need technical support so we can produce more," he noted.

