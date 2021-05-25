Nigeria: APC to Consult Buhari, Govs, Others On National Convention

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, has said that the committee would consult President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and other major stakeholders of the party before taking any decision on the party's national convention scheduled to hold next month.

The Secretary stated this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists after he held an emergency meeting to ratify the APC FCT Area Council primaries.

He said there would be no crisis in the party in June as far as the party's convention is concerned.

"I want to assure you that there will be no crisis in our party in June. Convention can be done in June and congresses can start and end in June but it all depends on what the leaders of this party agreed upon.

"This committee is honest and we have never lied to Nigerians. We can always fight and resolve at the family level."

The Secretary noted the committee was aware that party members would like to hear from the committee as regards the party's convention slated for next month.

He added that the committee was looking into so many things, adding that the committee has to consult extensively before it would do anything.

"We have major stakeholders like Mr. President, Vice President, governors among others. We have to consult so that when we are coming out there will be no dissenting voice. We are still at the level of consensus.

"We have lots of problems in the country, not only the national congress of the party. We have serious security issues like the agitations going on in the zones. The convention can be done in June and congresses can start and end in June but it all depends on what the leaders of this party agreed upon."