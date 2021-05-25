South Africa: SAPS Set a New Record On Discipline Failure, Parliament Hears

analysis

The chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Policing, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has called on police management to account for its 'systemic' failure to discipline officers accused of violent crimes. She intends to raise this when the committee meets with the South African Police Service on 'discipline management' on Friday, 28 May.

The meeting may be the first time that SAPS is compelled to respond to a recent Viewfinder investigation which revealed that senior police officers routinely exploit legal and regulatory loopholes to protect their colleagues implicated in violent crimes including assault, torture, shootings, rape and unlawful killings. Police have not responded to queries from Viewfinder and it skirted questions on the issue in Parliament last week.

The chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on policing (PCP), Tina Joemat-Pettersson, spoke to Viewfinder on Friday, 21 May. "We (the committee) agree that there is a problem... We have to tighten the loopholes," she said.

Police disciplinary decline coupled with higher IPID caseload

Also on Friday last week, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) presented its budget in Parliament. The watchdog revealed that its case intake jumped by 9%, up from 5,640 to 6,122 cases in the last financial year....