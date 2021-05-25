South Africa: Film Director Amy Jephta - 'I Want Different People to Be Seen'

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keith Bain

Amy Jephta aims to bring communities together by making films that are gritty and personal.

Amy Jephta doesn't like the limelight. The playwright-turned-screenwriter and now film director and TV showrunner shuns being fussed over to the extent that she refuses to let the publicist carry a chair outside for her when she's being interviewed on set. "On the red carpet, I like the actors to be interviewed. That's part of their job. I'll stand back. I don't feel I need to cultivate a particular brand for myself. I just need to know that people like my work and engage with it," says Jephta.

"She's a gem," the publicist winks. "Going to go very far."

Which is a bit of an understatement given how far Jephta's already come. At 33, she's soaring. Having had her work performed on international stages including New York's Carnegie Hall, she was 2019's Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for theatre. Her adapted-from-reality screenplay for Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story, about a Cape Flats mother who killed her drug-addicted son, not only drew critical acclaim, but had women audience members thanking her, saying, "Your film made me...

