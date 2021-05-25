South Africa: Online Vaccine Registration Now Zero-Rated in the WC's Public Wi-Fi Hotspots

25 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Western Cape government has secured zero-rated access to the national government's Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) website through its public Wi-Fi hotspots.

According to the province, this means that people can access EVDS on the public Wi-Fi hotspots, without affecting their allocation of 3GB free data per month.

"By zero-rating, a greater number of people from across the province will be able to register for their vaccines, regardless of whether they live in rural settings or have limited access to the internet," the provincial government said on Tuesday.

The Western Cape believes that this will bring the province closer to reaching its registration targets and administering the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.

To use the Western Cape public Wi-Fi hotspots to register on the EVDS, users can click on the blue button which reads 'COVID-19: Info & Help' on the landing page.

Users will then be directed to the vaccination registration link where they will complete, or assist someone in completing, their vaccine registration online.

The province said the public Wi-Fi hotspots are available across the province.

Residents can visit www.westerncape.gov.za/wifi to find their nearest hotspots by inserting the name of the suburb and selecting the search function.

To connect to one of the Western Cape government's public Wi-Fi hotspots:

- Go to device settings on your Wi-Fi enabled device.

- Ensure that you have enabled your Wi-Fi.

- Search for Wi-Fi Networks and select WCG LiquidHotspot.

- The landing page will pop up giving you options to browse free sites.

- Access the internet to start browsing (3GB free data per month).

To date, the province said it has already administered 102 394 vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape recorded 18 additional deaths since Friday, 21 May, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 11 763.

"The time has come for us to fight back against COVID-19 by getting registered for the vaccine," the provincial government said.

