Liberia: CPP Wants Senators Johnson, Sherman Removed

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) have called on the Liberian Senate to reverse the decision to re-elect Prince Y. Johnson as Chair of the Liberian Senate Committee on Defense and Intelligence and Cllr. Varney Sherman as chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions.

This is to install trust in the system and fixed the country damage image as well as restored confidence of international partners.

Over the years and in recent times, the Liberians in their vast majority have been calling for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) to prosecute those who have allegedly committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and economic crimes in Liberia.

Sen. Prince Yormie Johnson, a warlord, is one of those that have allegedly committed heinous war crimes and crimes against humanity during the civil war in Liberia.

CPP believes Johnson chairing the Senate Committee on Defense and Intelligence is insensitive to the calls of those Liberians calling for the establishment of the WECC and also to victim of his alleged crimes and an incentive for the culture of impunity in Liberia.

And that Sen. Varney Sherman's election as Chair on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions is an outright show of support for corruption by the Liberian Senate.

Sherman was sanctioned by the United States of America, Liberia's biggest and most valued ally for corruption involving judicial bribery, bribery of politicians to impeach Justice Kabineh Ja'neh among other corrupt practices.

The election of both Sen. Johnson and Sen. Sherman according to the opposition political parties proved that the senate is yet to take the fight against corruption and impunity seriously.

"As a responsible country that is almost 180-year-old, we should not always wait for our partners, particularly the Americans, to scold us publicly before our leaders can take the fight against kleptocracy and impunity seriously," a CPP release stated.

Similarly; CPP welcomes the statement from the United States Government and reiterate its call for the immediate reversal of the elections of Sen. Cllr. Varney Sherman and Sen. General Prince Y. Johnson from the leadership of the Liberian Senate.