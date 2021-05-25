Egypt: Finance Min. - Egypt Succeeded to Reduce Its Debt By 20 Percent

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said Egypt has succeeded to attain high growth rates and reduce its debt by 20%.

In a phone call to the national TV's Channel 1, he added that had it not been for the coronavirus crisis, Egypt would have been able to reduce its debt to 25% in three years, which is the largest debt reduction achieved by any country in the world during such a period of time.

He also said that Egypt was one of the countries on the top of the list of world economies achieving positive growth, but the outbreak of the pandemic slowed things down somewhat. Yet, and despite all the challenges the pandemic has caused to the global economy, Egypt's economy was able to rebound and advance forward, he noted.

The minister boasted that Egypt is the only country in the world that is building 15 cities at the same time, including the New Administrative Capital. Egypt is also constructing the largest network of roads, bridges and tunnels and this has helped it to advance its global ranking in road development from 100th to 33rd, he said.

He also highlighted Egypt's ambitious energy projects, including its establishment of the largest plant for the production of energy and renewable energy and the largest station for the production of electric energy and solar energy worldwide.