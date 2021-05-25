Egypt: Finance Min. - Egypt Succeeded to Reduce Its Debt By 20 Percent

25 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said Egypt has succeeded to attain high growth rates and reduce its debt by 20%.

In a phone call to the national TV's Channel 1, he added that had it not been for the coronavirus crisis, Egypt would have been able to reduce its debt to 25% in three years, which is the largest debt reduction achieved by any country in the world during such a period of time.

He also said that Egypt was one of the countries on the top of the list of world economies achieving positive growth, but the outbreak of the pandemic slowed things down somewhat. Yet, and despite all the challenges the pandemic has caused to the global economy, Egypt's economy was able to rebound and advance forward, he noted.

The minister boasted that Egypt is the only country in the world that is building 15 cities at the same time, including the New Administrative Capital. Egypt is also constructing the largest network of roads, bridges and tunnels and this has helped it to advance its global ranking in road development from 100th to 33rd, he said.

He also highlighted Egypt's ambitious energy projects, including its establishment of the largest plant for the production of energy and renewable energy and the largest station for the production of electric energy and solar energy worldwide.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
'Jammeh Should Face The Full Force of The Law' in Gambia
U.S. Restricts Ethiopia Over Tigray - Abiy's Govt Responds

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.