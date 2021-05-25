Egypt: Sisi - Biden Capable of Offering Radical Solutions to Regional, Int'l Challenges

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi praised on Monday US President Joe Biden as a far-sighted politician who adopts a realist perspective in dealing with all issues, including bilateral relations.

"Today I had the pleasure of having a long talk with US President Joe Biden, which was characterized by mutual understanding, straightforwardness and credibility regarding all issues of bilateral and regional concern," Sisi posted on his social media accounts.i

"I trust that he, thanks to his political wisdom and experience, is perfectly capable of coming up with radical solutions to all the problems and challenges facing the region and the entire world," Sisi added.

Earlier today, Sisi received a phone call from his US counterpart Joe Biden who praised the fruitful partnership, constructive cooperation and mutual understanding between Egypt and the US.

During the call, the two leaders probed the latest developments in a raft of regional issues of mutual concern, topped by the Palestinian issue and how to revive peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis in the aftermath of recent escalation in Gaza.

The also discussed the situation in Iraq and Libya and exchanged views on the latest developments in Ethiopia's giant controversial dam issue.