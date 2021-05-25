Egypt: Trade Minister - Pharmaceutical Industry to Benefit From Export Support Program

25 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivene Gamea on Monday expressed her ministry's keenness on shoring up the pharmaceutical industry which is one of the most important industrial sectors that benefit the country's economy.

In statements during her participation in a conference on the strategy of pharmaceutical exports to Africa, Gamea said the ministry is keen to increase exports to world markets especially the African one where the Egyptian medicine is much trusted.

Gamea said the prime minister is following up with great interest the upgrade of this important sector and efforts aimed at removing all challenges it is facing.

She added that the pharmaceutical industry sector will be added for the first time to the list of sectors that benefit from the country's export support program, pointing out the land, sea and air shipment support to Africa will be increased from 50 percent to 80 percent to up pharmaceutical exports to the African continent.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

