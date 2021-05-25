Egypt: Shoukry Says He Conveyed Message of Full Solidarity From Sisi to Abbas

25 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Shoukry said there is full consensus between the Egyptian leadership and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on one part, and the Palestinian National Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas on the other; with a view to supporting all means aimed to reach the common goal of establishing a Palestinian state.

He also emphasized Egypt's keenness to back the Palestinian people, whether in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip, noting that humanitarian aid would continue to be provided via the Rafah border crossing.

The top Egyptian diplomat said reconstruction operations will take place in full coordination with the Palestinian National Authority, expressing hope that relevant international action would see global attention given the recent developments and statements heralding the existence of international interest in this respect.

That interest has to be translated into a path to restore the political process; thus reaching a permanent and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, topped by the establishment of their independent state.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

