Egypt Aims to Localize Production of Covid Vaccine to Meet Region's Needs - Min.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said Egypt and China have developed constructive cooperation to localize manufacturing coronavirus vaccines in Egypt to meet the needs of the region.

Speaking at a videoconferencing meeting the World Health Organization's general assembly on Monday, the minister reiterated that such cooperation aims to change Egypt into a leading regional hub to cover both local and regional needs of vaccines.

Zayed thanked all participants in the meeting, including WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom and WHO officials for their efforts to help countries counter the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister also underscored the need to learn lessons from the pandemic, continue to provide better basic health services for all categories of people and support investments in health sectors.