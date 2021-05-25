Egypt Played Significant Role in Empowering Political Process in Libya - U.S. Envoy

US Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland said on Monday Egypt has played a significant role in empowering the political process in Libya, noting that all security problems in the North African country can be addressed should a government be formed there.

In an interview with Extra News channel, Norland said Egypt and the US have common interests as regards the stability of the situation in Libya, noting that Cairo also has security interests and concerns "and we understand that".

Those concerns can be dealt with via the presence of a stable government in Libya, the removal of foreign forces from the country, and helping it regain control over its lands, he added.

On that score, Norland said the US will provide support in line with the Libyan desire to expel foreign fighters from the country.

The US envoy noted that he has held important meetings with Egyptian officials, as well as with Libyan Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh. He said his meeting with Saleh has discussed the constitutional and legal grounds for the upcoming elections next December.