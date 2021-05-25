Egypt Played Significant Role in Empowering Political Process in Libya - U.S. Envoy

25 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

US Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland said on Monday Egypt has played a significant role in empowering the political process in Libya, noting that all security problems in the North African country can be addressed should a government be formed there.

In an interview with Extra News channel, Norland said Egypt and the US have common interests as regards the stability of the situation in Libya, noting that Cairo also has security interests and concerns "and we understand that".

Those concerns can be dealt with via the presence of a stable government in Libya, the removal of foreign forces from the country, and helping it regain control over its lands, he added.

On that score, Norland said the US will provide support in line with the Libyan desire to expel foreign fighters from the country.

The US envoy noted that he has held important meetings with Egyptian officials, as well as with Libyan Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh. He said his meeting with Saleh has discussed the constitutional and legal grounds for the upcoming elections next December.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
'Jammeh Should Face The Full Force of The Law' in Gambia
U.S. Restricts Ethiopia Over Tigray - Abiy's Govt Responds

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.