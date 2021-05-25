South Africa: The Farce of Public Participation in Budgetary Processes - and How to Fix It

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kavisha Pillay, Daniel Mclaren and Sam Waterhouse

Those who are reliant on adequate social housing, public schools and healthcare, and who are the most affected by fiscal austerity, are again being subjected to 'historical silencing'. Budget by budget, we are witnessing decisions that take us further from the goal of social justice. A plan to democratise the budget-making process is desperately needed.

Kavisha Pillay (Head of Campaigns at Corruption Watch), Daniel McLaren (Budget Analyst at SECTION27) and Sam Waterhouse (Project Head of the Women and Democracy Initiative at the Dullah Omar Institute) are steering committee members of the Budget Justice Coalition.

Recently, a distressing report appeared in The Sunday Times: 32-year-old Russel Makhubela allegedly poisoned his two-year old daughter and then tried to kill himself, because he believed that they should "die together as a family rather than suffer through poverty". In his desperation, Russel asked his wife: "What's the use of collecting firewood? We will have nothing to eat tomorrow."

Access to sufficient food and relief from economic hardships are fundamental rights entrenched in the Constitution, but enjoyment of these rights remains elusive for millions of people who continue to be marginalised both by the economy and by the government's economic measures. This outcome - of...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

